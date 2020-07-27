Tottenham defender Vertonghen confirms departure after eight-year stay

JAN VERTONGHEN HAS confirmed that he will leave Tottenham after eight years at the club, after his team-mates paid emotional tributes following the final game of the season at Crystal Palace yesterday.

“So my time at the club comes to an end,” the Belgian defender tweeted this morning.

“A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans.

“Thank you for all the support over the years. You’ve been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it’s goodbye.”

Vertonghen had not been offered a new deal at Spurs and will leave the club after making over 300 appearances and establishing himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is also set to depart at the end of his one-year contract, confirmation of the exits expected to follow from the club today.

Spurs players paid tribute to the pair on social media after the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park which booked their place in next season’s Europa League.

Harry Kane said on Instagram: “Wish nothing but the best for @jvertonghen and @mvorm with whatever is next for them. Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both.”

Vertonghen’s Belgium team-mate Toby Alderweireld said: “Sad to see these two amazing guys leaving the club, both great players but even better persons. We shared countless moments that I’ll never forget. Wishing you all the best for your next steps. Keep in touch.”

Midfielder Harry Winks added: “Gonna miss these two. Been a huge part of my career since I came through the academy both on and off the pitch. All the best in your next chapters boys.”

Vertonghen joined Spurs in 2012 from Ajax and has been an integral part of the side, proving a key player in the successive Premier League title challenges and run to the Champions League final last season.

But he has fallen out of favour this season, first under Mauricio Pochettino as his contract issue rumbled on throughout the summer transfer window, while also playing a minimal role under Jose Mourinho.

He was open to the possibility of staying at north London, but his future now lies elsewhere, having previously spoken about the desire to move to a new country, with Spain and Italy possible destinations.

