Here’s the Ireland team that has been named to start:
15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)
14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)
12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)
11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)
10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)
9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)
3. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)
4. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
5. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (captain)
6. Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby)
7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)
8. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)
Good morning and welcome along to our live coverage of Ireland’s second and final test against Japan. Greg McWilliams’ side are hoping to head home with a 100% winning record after their impressive nine-try victory last weekend to round off their first-ever summer tour in style.
Kick-off in Tokyo is at 11 this morning and we’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes.
