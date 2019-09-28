This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'People that have turned down fights with me, but Jack is a warrior': Cannonier prevails against Hermansson

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Gunnar Nelson was beaten in his welterweight clash with Gilbert Burns.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 10:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,017 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4821329
Jared Cannonier speaking after his win in Copenhagen.
Jared Cannonier speaking after his win in Copenhagen.
Jared Cannonier speaking after his win in Copenhagen.

JARED CANNONIER OVERCAME Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 160 on Saturday in Denmark.

Cannonier prevailed in the second round of their middleweight headliner at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena, delivering a comprehensive win via TKO.

“I want to thank Jack for taking this fight,” he said. “He was actually fighting down in the ranks, it was a huge risk for him. 

“There have been a lot of people that have turned down fights with me, but Jack is a warrior, he doesn’t care who it is, where it is or when it is.

“He took it to me [tonight]. Most people, they just back away, they fold under pressure, but he took it to me, he went for his shots like he said he was going to do. He was strong and it was just an honour to in here.

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Gunnar Nelson was beaten in his welterweight clash with Gilbert Burns, who delivered a 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 unanimous decision victory.

UFC Fight Night 160 results:

  • Jared Cannonier def. Jack Hermansson TKO (punches) 2 0:27
  • Mark Madsen def. Danilo Belluardo TKO (punches) 1 1:12
  • Gilbert Burns def. Gunnar Nelson Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00
  • Ion Cuțelaba def. Khalil Rountree Jr. TKO (elbows) 1 2:35
  • Ovince Saint Preux def. Michał Oleksiejczuk Submission (Von Flue choke) 2 2:14 
  • Nicolas Dalby def. Alex Oliveira Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie