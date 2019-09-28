'People that have turned down fights with me, but Jack is a warrior': Cannonier prevails against Hermansson

JARED CANNONIER OVERCAME Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 160 on Saturday in Denmark.

Cannonier prevailed in the second round of their middleweight headliner at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena, delivering a comprehensive win via TKO.

“I want to thank Jack for taking this fight,” he said. “He was actually fighting down in the ranks, it was a huge risk for him.

“There have been a lot of people that have turned down fights with me, but Jack is a warrior, he doesn’t care who it is, where it is or when it is.

“He took it to me [tonight]. Most people, they just back away, they fold under pressure, but he took it to me, he went for his shots like he said he was going to do. He was strong and it was just an honour to in here.

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Gunnar Nelson was beaten in his welterweight clash with Gilbert Burns, who delivered a 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 unanimous decision victory.

UFC Fight Night 160 results:

Jared Cannonier def. Jack Hermansson TKO (punches) 2 0:27

Mark Madsen def. Danilo Belluardo TKO (punches) 1 1:12

Gilbert Burns def. Gunnar Nelson Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00

Ion Cuțelaba def. Khalil Rountree Jr. TKO (elbows) 1 2:35

Ovince Saint Preux def. Michał Oleksiejczuk Submission (Von Flue choke) 2 2:14

Nicolas Dalby def. Alex Oliveira Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

"These fans are awesome. They are receiving me much better than the Brazilian fans last time."



Jared Cannonier showed his appreciation for Copenhagen and Jack Hermansson 👏#UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/aVKV699CV9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 28, 2019

