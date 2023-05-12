Tipperary's Forde to miss rest of Munster hurling campaign with hamstring injury

JASON FORDE IS set to miss the remainder of Tipperary’s Munster senior hurling championship campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Tipperary GAA confirmed the news in a statement this evening. “Contrary to incorrect reports earlier this week, Jason did in fact suffer hamstring damage during the Cork game and as a result he will be out of action for four weeks,” manager Liam Cahill said.

Star forward Forde was forced off in the 16th minute of last weekend’s draw with the Rebels at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Silvermines man hit 0-4 from play before departing, having registered 2-6 as Tipp beat Clare in their Cusack Park opener.

The Premier county’s next Munster championship game is against Limerick at Semple Stadium on Sunday, 21 May.

They round out their provincial group campaign with a home game against Waterford the following Sunday.

Tipp and Cork currently lead the way in the Munster standings on three points.