Jason Sherlock joins Westmeath football backroom team for 2023

Meanwhile, Donegal’s Colm McFadden links up with Sligo.

20 minutes ago 513 Views 0 Comments
Jason Sherlock (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JASON SHERLOCK WILL be involved with the Westmeath footballers as a performance coach next season. 

Westmeath GAA formally ratified Dessie Dolan’s 2023 backroom team tonight.

The former Dublin player and coach is a standout name, and comes as a big addition to the 2022 Tailteann Cup champions.

An All-Ireland winner as a player in 1995, Sherlock served as coach under Jim Gavin for Dublin’s historic five-in-a-row team and was highly influential in developing the style of play that saw them become the dominant force in the game.

Sherlock was linked with the Monaghan job in recent months.

In media interviews in September, he said he held discussions with the Farney county and ‘thought seriously’ about the opportunity. He also noted that getting into inter-county management is ‘definitely not an ambition.’

Dolan was confirmed as the Westmeath’s new manager in September, the 2004 Leinster winner succeeding Jack Cooney in the role. 

Dolan was previously part of Cooney’s management.

Two-time All-Star John Keane remains as coach alongside his former team-mate.

Elsewhere, Donegal great Colm McFadden has joined Tony McEntee’s Sligo set-up.

A tweet from the county reads: “Colm McFadden is to work next year with Sligo GAA senior footballers as a forwards coach.

“An All-Star and Footballer of the Year nominee for his contributions to Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland victory. He will start to work with the Sligo players in January.”

