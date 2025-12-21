South Africa's Schaper continues strong play-off form to capture Mauritius Open

JAYDEN SCHAPER CONTINUED his soaring start to the 2026 European tour season when he chipped in for an eagle on the second playoff hole Sunday to win the Mauritius Open.

“That’s just such an insane way to finish a tournament,” said the South African after he won on extra holes for the second straight week.

The South African joined the five-event opening swing of the season when it hit his native South Africa and finished second in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City. He followed that with his maiden tour title last week in Johannesburg, also in a playoff.

“The last three weeks have been incredible,” said Schaper.

Schaper started the final round two behind American Ryan Gerard but shot a 64 to take a lead into the club house.

Gerard responded with an 18th-hole birdie to tie. Schaper chipped in for an eagle on the second playoff hole to win.

“I wait five years for the first and then the following week (to get the second) is so cool,” he said.

Schaper shot an eight-under-par 64 for a 22-under total of 266. Gerard fired a final round of 66. Casey Jarvis, a South African, earned with a 71 to finish alone in third, five off the pace.

Gerard who flew from Florida to the Indian Open in the hope of qualifying for next year’s US Masters, left Mauritius with his mission accomplished. He started the tournament 57th in the world rankings but will end the year in the top 50, which guarantees an invitation to Augusta.

