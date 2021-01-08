Shelbourne forward joins Livingston while 22-year-old UCD striker links up with Reds

SHELBOURNE FORWARD Jaze Kabia has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with Livingston FC while 22-year-old UCD striker Yoyo Mahdy has linked up with the Reds.

Jaze, who joined Shelbourne from Cobh Ramblers in 2017, started out with the U17 squad before progressing through the ranks up to the side’s first-team.

The young attacker played a pivotal role in helping Shelbourne to secure promotion as Champions from the First Division to the top flight in the 2018-2019 season.

Manager Davie Martindale told the club website:

“I’m really excited by the signing of Jaze Kabia. He’s in an age category where we have been short in recent years and we felt it was important to add quality around this age. Jaze came in to train for a week or so and showed up extremely well in training with the 1st team.

“He has first-team football experience with Shelbourne and has scored goals in the top division in Ireland as well as the 1st division.

“I’m grateful to the board for allowing me to bring a player in that has cost a small compensation fee but it shows the club are willing to invest in young talent even with today’s economic conditions.

🆕| Livingston FC is delighted to announce the signing of 20-year-old Irish forward Jaze Kabia on a 2-and-a-half year contract. — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) January 8, 2021

“He has come on board knowing there is a pathway to first-team football – how quick he gets there will be entirely down to his short-term development but there’s no doubt that he can add depth to our first-team squad just now.

“We may look at potential loan options for Jaze as I think regular first-team football is so important at this stage of his development but that’s a bridge we will cross at the end of the month. In the meantime, he will fight for a place in our matchday squad once his International Transfer Certificate comes through.”

Meanwhile, Mahdy joins the Reds after scoring 36 goals in 96 appearances during his time at UCD. He also scored five braces and a hat-trick in last season’s First Division campaign.

Mahdy’s performances earned him a place on the PFAI First Division Team of the Year as well as a nomination for the PFAI First Division Player of the Year Award.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I’m buzzing to join,” he told the Shelbourne FC website.

“I was talking to Ian [Morris] a few times and it’s great to get it done and am excited for the season ahead.

“Last season the division was really competitive and this year it will be tough,” he added.

The commerce student said he is “looking to bring goals” and is someone who “enjoys link up play, off the shoulder and getting involved going forward.”

“I remember when Shels came to the UCD Bowl in 2018 and there was about 600 of them and there was a great noise from them.

“Tolka is one of my favourite places to play and it has been packed so am looking forward to that now.”