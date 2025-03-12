'Somebody is looking over us' - Jazzy Matty keeps O'Sullivan in Cheltenham's thoughts

ONLY 40 MINUTES after Marine Nationale stormed to the Queen Mother Champion Chase title, Jazzy Matty further honoured the memory of the late Michael O’Sullivan at Cheltenham with a poignant success in the Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.

O’Sullivan enjoyed a fine day one of the 2023 Festival when registering a memorable double aboard both Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty and two years later, both were back to triumph again in the late jockey’s memory at Prestbury Park.

O’Sullivan, who was approaching his 25th birthday, died from injuries incurred from a fall at Thurles in February, a loss that stunned the racing industry.

Jazzy Matty wins at the Cheltenham Festival again two years after success under Michael O'Sullivan - you couldn't write it ❤️



🏆 Fred Winter (2023)

🏆 Grand Annual (2025) pic.twitter.com/oaU3Kw6sS7 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 12, 2025

The finest moment of his career came aboard Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023, with this year’s renewal of the same race named in his honour.

On that same afternoon, he landed the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained Jazzy Matty, thus becoming the leading rider after day one of the meeting that year.

It was therefore incredibly poignant when Marine Nationale was victorious in the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase, a win that was then followed by Jazzy Matty’s success in the Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase for Cian Collins.

Charlotte Giles, who was O’Sullivan’s girlfriend, was on course to see both successes and was in the paddock to welcome back Marine Nationale after his emotional triumph, before being embraced by the Queen when the trophy presentation for the race was made.

Advertisement

“Michael loved the horse very much, they started their careers together and went on a journey together,” she said.

“The horse has certainly put his heart and soul into today and it means a lot.

“At the last jump, I kind of got a bit of a fright, but Michael was certainly with him every step of the way and it was incredible to watch it.

“I think the horse has shown what a connection he had with Michael, they understood each other and Michael always rated the horse so highly.

In moments like this, we get a great sense that he is here with us. I think it’s moments like this that show he is here with us and he’ll always be there.”

Jazzy Matty has switched hands to Cian Collins since his previous Festival success, but his course form was exemplary and the 15-2 chance was always travelling stylishly in the ultra-competitive two-mile event.

Left to fight out the finish with defending champion Unexpected Party, it was the Irish raider who came out on top thanks to a fine ride from Danny Gilligan who was enjoying his second Festival success.

Mervyn Gray of the Top Man Racing syndicate said: “We just can’t believe it. We gave him a great chance at the weights and the race went like a dream, he pinged every fence.

“Somebody is looking over us today and our thoughts and hearts are with Michael.”

“I think we all know that somebody very special is looking down on us today,” Gilligan told ITV Racing.

“Especially with Marine Nationale going out and winning the last race and for this lad to do it to, we all know who is looking down on us today.”

Earlier on the card, Jimmy Du Seuil came out on top as Willie and Danny Mullins teamed up to great effect in the Coral Cup.

The six-year-old was a 16-1 chance when returning from a long absence from the track, with his last run coming at Punchestown in May last year.

It was also his handicap debut but none of those factors stood in his way and he took up the lead just after the final flight and accelerated up the hill to defeat Impose Toi by three lengths.

Winning rider Mullins was quick to praise his uncle: “It was some training performance after a year off the track and he had a nice bit of form with Ballyburn. But it was his first time round here, and to jump so well through the race I was obviously delighted.

“All Willie’s have a chance of winning which makes our job so much easier. I did miss out the third-last, but on the whole I was taking lengths off them down the back. My first Festival winner for Willie and obviously I’m delighted to have done that.”