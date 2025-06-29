Munster's Kleyn ruled out of Springbok squad due to injury

MUNSTER LOCK JEAN Kleyn has been ruled out of South Africa’s three Tests in July after picking up an injury during the weekend win over the Barbarians, the Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus announced on Sunday.

Kleyn started Saturday’s non-cap match alongside Lood de Jager in Cape Town, which the Boks won 54-7, but an unspecified injury has ruled him out of the squad that will take on Italy over the next two weekends and then Georgia.

South Africa Rugby said in a press statement that Kleyn would return to Munster to undergo the necessary rehabilitation.

“We feel for Jean but injuries are part of the game,” said Erasmus.

“We are fortunate to have good depth at lock within the squad so there is no need for us to replace him at this stage.”

The Springboks face Italy in Pretoria next Saturday with the second Test in Gqeberha a week later. They then take on Georgia in Nelspruit on 19 July before heading into the Rugby Championship in August.

