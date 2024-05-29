Jeff Hendrick set for Newcastle departure this summer

NEWCASTLE UNITED HAVE confirmed that Jeff Hendrick is one of five players who will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international has been out of the picture at St James’ Park for the last couple of seasons following his arrival from Burnley in 2020.

Hendrick had loan spells with Queens Park Rangers, Reading and, most recently, Sheffield Wednesday after being told by manager Eddie Howe that he was not in his plans.

The 32-year-old has not been included in the international squad for the upcoming friendlies with Hungary (4 June) and Portugal (11 June).

Advertisement

Hendrick made 25 appearances for Newcastle and will depart along with long-serving duo Paul Dummett and Matt Richie, while defender Kell Watts and former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius are also on the lookout for new clubs.