Sunday 4 April 2021
Jermain Defoe on target as Rangers set up Scottish Cup clash with Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s side thrashed League One Cove Rangers 4-0 on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago
Rangers' Jermain Defoe (left) celebrates with team-mate Steven Davis.
Rangers' Jermain Defoe (left) celebrates with team-mate Steven Davis.
Image: PA

RANGERS SET up a Scottish Cup fourth-round clash with Celtic after thrashing League One Cove Rangers 4-0 on Sunday.

The Glasgow giants were paired together in the draw for the last 16, offering Celtic a chance to avenge Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 10 years.

The tie will take place on the weekend of April 17/18.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that winning the Scottish Cup is his priority for the remainder of the season rather than completing the league campaign undefeated.

The former Liverpool captain named a strong side at Ibrox and was rewarded with four first-half goals.

38-year-old Jermain Defoe opened the floodgates before Kemar Roofe’s quickfire double and Nathan Patterson’s strike put the tie beyond doubt before the break.

Fourth-round draw in full:

Rangers v Celtic

Stranraer v Queen of the South or Hibernian

Motherwell v Morton

St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

St Johnstone v Clyde

Aberdeen v Livingston

Forfar Athletic v Dundee United

Kilmarnock v Montrose

Quarter-final draw:

Rangers or Celtic v St Johnstone or Clyde

Kilmarnock or Montrose v St Mirren or Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Aberdeen or Livingston v Forfar Athletic or Dundee United

Stranraer, Queen of the South or Hibernian v Motherwell or Morton

