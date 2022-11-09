'How could I manage against my own children?' - Jerome Johnston steps aside for Kilcoo game

JEROME JOHNSTON WILL step aside as joint-manager of Ballybay for their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Kilcoo.
Johnston, from Kilcoo, has three sons, Shealan, Ryan and Jerome Jr, and six nephews, on the Kilcoo panel.
Ballybay co-manager Mark Doran will assume full control of the Monaghan side as they face the defending Ulster and All-Ireland champions on Sunday at Clones. The tie was set up when Ballybay beat Crossmaglen, six times the All-Ireland champions, last Saturday.
“Before I even met with Ballybay, it was made clear I couldn’t coach against Kilcoo,” Johnston told Thomas Niblock of BBC Sport NI.
He added: “I’ve had messages from both sets of players, messages that I value so much I cannot even explain. But, how could I manage against my own children?
“I’ve built a great bond with the boys from Ballybay and I’m proud of them.”
“I’ve stepped back, I won’t be coaching Ballybay against my club and I’ve removed myself from the WhatsApp group.
“I informed the players after the Crossmaglen game. It was emotional and I am torn, but I just couldn’t manage against my own children.
“That was accepted when I took the job with Mark Doran and we got to work.”
If Ballybay beat Down champions Kilcoo then Johnston will return to his role for the Ulster semi-final.
