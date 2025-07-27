Jim Gavin rules out intercounty return and gives update on new rule changes

FORMER DUBLIN MANAGER Jim Gavin has said he will not return to manage a county side again under the new rules that he has helped to introduce to Gaelic football.

The chairman of the Football Review Committee told RTÉ’s Joanne Cantwell before today’s All-Ireland final that “intercounty is finished for me”.

“I had a great time. I did 13 years, six with the 21s and seven with the senior team. I’ve got a very busy job. I had a great time and great players to work with. So intercounty, no, at club level absolutely, with my son’s teams I still want to be involved as long as he wants me involved.”

Gavin also said further rule tweaks are being considered.

These include another look at the four-point goal which was shelved earlier this year. He also raised the possibility of a rule similar to basketball’s backcourt violation, which could curtail lateral play and make ball retention by a winning side late in a game more challenging.

Gavin said a sandbox will take place on Wednesday night at 7.30pm at Abbotstown between his own club, Round Towers of Clondalkin and Fingallians from Swords.

On the backcourt violation, Gavin said: “Some suggestions have been that if a team crosses the halfway line that they can’t go back. So, look at Louth [late] in the Leinster final against Meath where they brought the ball back into their own half. Some suggestions are that it might encourage teams to push out if a team can’t go back into its own half.”