FORMER DUBLIN MANAGER Jim Gavin has said he will not return to manage a county side again under the new rules that he has helped to introduce to Gaelic football.
The chairman of the Football Review Committee told RTÉ’s Joanne Cantwell before today’s All-Ireland final that “intercounty is finished for me”.
Advertisement
“I had a great time. I did 13 years, six with the 21s and seven with the senior team. I’ve got a very busy job. I had a great time and great players to work with. So intercounty, no, at club level absolutely, with my son’s teams I still want to be involved as long as he wants me involved.”
Gavin also said further rule tweaks are being considered.
These include another look at the four-point goal which was shelved earlier this year. He also raised the possibility of a rule similar to basketball’s backcourt violation, which could curtail lateral play and make ball retention by a winning side late in a game more challenging.
More from Jim Gavin with some fascinating updates on the rule changes
Gavin said a sandbox will take place on Wednesday night at 7.30pm at Abbotstown between his own club, Round Towers of Clondalkin and Fingallians from Swords.
On the backcourt violation, Gavin said: “Some suggestions have been that if a team crosses the halfway line that they can’t go back. So, look at Louth [late] in the Leinster final against Meath where they brought the ball back into their own half. Some suggestions are that it might encourage teams to push out if a team can’t go back into its own half.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Jim Gavin rules out intercounty return and gives update on new rule changes
FORMER DUBLIN MANAGER Jim Gavin has said he will not return to manage a county side again under the new rules that he has helped to introduce to Gaelic football.
The chairman of the Football Review Committee told RTÉ’s Joanne Cantwell before today’s All-Ireland final that “intercounty is finished for me”.
“I had a great time. I did 13 years, six with the 21s and seven with the senior team. I’ve got a very busy job. I had a great time and great players to work with. So intercounty, no, at club level absolutely, with my son’s teams I still want to be involved as long as he wants me involved.”
Gavin also said further rule tweaks are being considered.
These include another look at the four-point goal which was shelved earlier this year. He also raised the possibility of a rule similar to basketball’s backcourt violation, which could curtail lateral play and make ball retention by a winning side late in a game more challenging.
Gavin said a sandbox will take place on Wednesday night at 7.30pm at Abbotstown between his own club, Round Towers of Clondalkin and Fingallians from Swords.
On the backcourt violation, Gavin said: “Some suggestions have been that if a team crosses the halfway line that they can’t go back. So, look at Louth [late] in the Leinster final against Meath where they brought the ball back into their own half. Some suggestions are that it might encourage teams to push out if a team can’t go back into its own half.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
FRC GAA Jim Gavin