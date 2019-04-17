This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic loanee on target as Jim McGuinness earns first win as manager of US side

Charlotte Independence claimed a 2-1 victory over Bethlehem Steel to get their season off the mark.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 3:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,311 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4596487
McGuinness was appointed manager of Charlotte Independence in December.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
McGuinness was appointed manager of Charlotte Independence in December.
McGuinness was appointed manager of Charlotte Independence in December.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND WINNING manager Jim McGuinness has earned his first victory as head coach of US second-tier side Charlotte Independence.

The North Carolina outfit have struggled with results since the Donegal man’s appointment back in December, picking up just one point from his first five games in charge.

But a 2-1 win over Bethlehem Steel on Tuesday night finally got their season up and running. 

Celtic loanee Andrew Gutman opened Charlotte’s scoring after 29 minutes when he capitalised on a goalkeeping error to finish Mark Hill’s free-kick into the roof of the net.

Hill is also on loan with Charlotte from the Parkhead club, while 18-year-old Manchester City academy product Curtis Anderson started in goals for Charlotte.

Jim McG Source: Charlotte Independence Twitter.

Colombian Jorge Herrera doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute with a header, before Chavany Willis struck one back for Bethlehem with 10 minutes remaining.

That goal left McGuinness’ charges facing a nervy finish, but they managed to hold on for their first win of the season.

Source: USL Championship/YouTube

“I’m really relieved more than anything,” the 2012 All-Ireland winning boss told the Charlotte Post after their victory.

It’s been a long time coming. Our performance was good tonight. It was strong. We kept the ball well. We defended a lot better.”

The result leaves Charlotte 15th in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship Eastern Conference table, which is the tier below Major League Soccer.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie