'True League of Ireland legend' Jim McLaughlin dies aged 83

LEAGUE OF IRELAND managerial great Jim McLaughlin has died at the age of 83.

McLaughlin won the league a record eight times as manager, with his hometown club Derry City, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne.

He also lifted the FAI Cup eight times through a glittering managerial career — and once as a player with Dundalk.

The Derry-born striker also represented the Candystripes, Birmingham City, Shrewsbury Town, Swansea City and Peterborough Town in his playing days. He won 12 caps for Northern Ireland, scoring six times.

The FAI and League of Ireland have paid tribute to McLaughlin.

Everyone at the League of Ireland and the Football Association of Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim McLaughlin.



“Everyone at the League of Ireland and the Football Association of Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim McLaughlin,” a statement reads.

“A legend of the League of Ireland on and off the field, Jim won a record eight League of Ireland titles as Manager with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Shelbourne as well as six FAI Cups.

“As a player, Jim also won an FAI Cup with Dundalk in a glittering career across Irish football. On behalf of everyone invovled with the League of Ireland and the FAI, we pass on our condolences and deepest sympathies to all of Jim’s family and friends as well as all those mourning his passing at his former clubs where he left such an impression both as a player and manager.”

“We are all deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim McLaughlin,” League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon, added.

“Jim is a true League of Ireland legend who achieved unprecedented success in our game. As well as his incredible career in Irish football, Jim was a remarkable person who will be greatly missed by everyone in Irish football.

“I would like to extend our sympathies on behalf of the League of Ireland and the FAI to Jim’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Derry City and Dundalk are among McLaughlin’s former clubs playing heartfelt tributes:

Sad, sad news.



Jim McLaughlin, one of Dundalk Football Club, and the League of Ireland’s greatest-ever managers, has passed away at the age of 83.



Very sad news today that legendary Hoops manager Jim McLaughlin has passed away.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May he rest in peace.



