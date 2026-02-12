More Stories
Man Utd's Ratcliffe's apologises for 'language' on immigration

The billionaire businessman, founder and chairman of the Ineos chemicals company, made the remarks in a television interview in which he suggested “huge levels of immigration” to the UK had harmed the economy.
12.56pm, 12 Feb 2026

MANCHESTER UNITED CO-OWNER Jim Ratcliffe has apologised for his “choice of language” after saying the “UK has been colonised by immigrants”.

But following calls for Ratcliffe to apologise, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the 73-year-old said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.”

He added: “My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone.

“It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”

