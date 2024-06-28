Why Jimmy O'Brien is the man to step up in Ireland's number 15 shirt

JIMMY O’BRIEN HAS done a fine job for Ireland against the Springboks before.

He won his first Test cap off the bench against the South Africans in a 19-16 win in Dublin in November 2022, although it probably wasn’t the debut he had imagined.

O’Brien was sprung into action in the first half when Stuart McCloskey got injured, meaning the Leinster back slotted in at outside centre. The versatile Kildare man hadn’t started in that position for his province in 20 months but he looked totally at ease.

Opposite Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, O’Brien enjoyed a promising debut that included some darting carries and solid left-footed kicks.

He also delivered a calm try-scoring pass for Mack Hansen.

There were good defensive moments too, including a big effort along with Garry Ringrose to deny Cheslin Kolbe a try.

O’Brien’s poise on his debut was as impressive as anything, even if Johnny Sexton joked afterwards that “he seemed calm but he said afterwards he was shitting it.”

The new Ireland cap said that hadn’t quite been the case.

“I think he might be adding legs to that story,” said O’Brien. “First half, I thought there was no way they’d bring me on. There was a split-second when I was maybe shitting it but got over that quickly.”

A week later, Andy Farrell rewarded O’Brien with his first Ireland start in a win over Fiji. It came at fullback, where he had been playing for Leinster whenever Hugo Keenan wasn’t available.

And a brilliant first campaign with Ireland concluded with O’Brien shifting to the left wing as Keenan returned to Farrell’s starting XV for a narrow victory over Australia.

That autumn effort put O’Brien firmly in Ireland’s plans for the 2023 World Cup, especially given that he had underlined his ability to play multiple positions.

O'Brien at Ireland training. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell used a centre in the number 23 shirt for several games during the 2023 Six Nations but O’Brien made a brief cameo against Italy and then had a long stint off the bench in the Grand Slam-clinching game against England.

Keenan was forced off with a head injury just before half time and O’Brien was sent on at fullback. Aside from one dropped high ball, it was a calm showing again.

Starts at fullback against Italy and Samoa in the World Cup warm-ups confirmed that O’Brien was second-in-line behind Keenan. Frustratingly for O’Brien, he suffered a shoulder injury in the Samoa clash and wasn’t available in the pool stages as it healed.

But come the quarter-final against New Zealand, O’Brien was fit again. Though it was a heartbreaking day for Ireland, the 27-year-old had an impressive display off the bench after replacing the injured Hansen on the right wing.

O’Brien was an immediate threat with ball in hand.

He defended well on the edge.

And his overhead catch of a Kiwi kick launched the 37-phase Ireland attack that ultimately came up empty-handed at the end of the game.

A neck injury in January meant O’Brien missed this year’s Six Nations, as well as a hefty chunk of Leinster’s season.

Knowing that Keenan was heading on Ireland 7s duty and would miss the tour of South Africa, Farrell would have been relieved to see O’Brien making his return for Leinster off the bench in their Champions Cup semi-final win over Northampton last month.

O’Brien then started on the left wing in a good performance against the Ospreys, moved to outside centre against Ulster a week later, then missed out on the matchday 23 for the Champions Cup final against Toulouse as Leinster went for a 6/2 bench.

He was back in the team at fullback a week later against Connacht and stayed there for the URC quarter-final win over Ulster and semi-final defeat to the Bulls, with Keenan having left for the 7s set-up.

O’Brien did plenty of good things in both knock-out games but would have been frustrated by two dropped high balls and a blocked-down kick against Ulster, as well as two missed chances to kick 50:22s in the Bulls game.

He didn’t get many chances with ball in hand against the Bulls but O’Brien’s aerial work was back to its assured best in that game as the South Africans tested Leinster with their kicking.

O'Brien arriving in South Africa yesterday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ciarán Frawley started at fullback for Ireland against Wales in this year’s Six Nations when Keenan was injured, while Jordan Larmour was sprung into action at number 15 in the final game against Scotland when Keenan had to pull out during the warm-up.

Frawley and Larmour are both part of the squad in South Africa, while their fellow tourist Jacob Stockdale played at fullback for Ireland at the start of the Farrell era before Keenan took over.

But it seems likely that Farrell will back O’Brien again now in Keenan’s absence, with the Kildare man having earned a bit of faith in his eight Ireland caps so far.

O’Brien is quick and elusive, makes good decisions, has a strong understanding of Ireland’s attacking shape and backfield defence, can pass accurately, kicks well with his left foot, is aggressive in the tackle, backs himself in aerial battles, and generally brings a calming influence.

This could be his time to go to the next level with Ireland.