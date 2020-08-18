This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tottenham complete signing of free agent Joe Hart

The former England goalkeeper has been handed a two-year deal by the north Londoners.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 1:24 PM
Hart holding up the Spurs shirt.
Image: Twitter/Tottenham Hotspur
Image: Twitter/Tottenham Hotspur

FORMER ENGLAND GOALKEEPER Joe Hart has joined Tottenham on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after leaving Burnley at the end of the 2019/20 season. Hart will provide competition alongside Paulo Gazzaniga for regular number one Hugo Lloris.

During 12 years at Manchester City, Hart won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

Hart fell out of favour at the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola’s arrival in 2016 and had loan spells at Torino and West Ham.

He joined Burnley in 2018 and made 24 appearances but was behind Nick Pope last term.

Hart, who started his career at Shrewsbury, has 75 caps for England but has not played for his country for almost three years.

Press Association

