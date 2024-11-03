England prop Joe Marler announces international retirement

ENGLAND PROP JOE Marler has announced his retirement from international rugby.
The 34-year-old was a member of Steve Borthwick’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series but left the camp on Monday for personal reasons and has now revealed his 95-cap Test odyssey is over, although he will continue playing for Harlequins until the end of the season.
“Playing for England always felt like I was living in a dream bubble,” he said on Instagram.
“I kept waiting for it to pop and me to suddenly go back to being a gobby, overweight 16-year-old again. But you know when it’s time.”
He continued: “I can’t do what I used to do as well as I once could. I can’t keep talking about my family being my priority unless they actually are.
“I want to keep untarnished all these memories of my career, both good and bad. I don’t want to leave my house with my kids crying. I’m ready to make the change.”
