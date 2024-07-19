Joe Molloy to leave Off The Ball to join Irish Independent

SPORTS BROADCASTER JOE Molloy is set to leave his long-running role as presenter of Off The Ball to join the Irish Independent later this year.

The news was announced by the Irish Independent on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Molloy, who has been a mainstay of the Off The Ball schedule for more than 10 years, will present “a new daily sports podcast, which will launch this autumn”, the Independent said.

“You may have seen the news,” Molloy wrote on X ahead of his departure from Newstalk on 14 August.

After 17 years with Newstalk, not least 14 with OTB, I have decided to move on to pastures new. I depart on great terms, with nothing but gratitude.

“Having pitched up at the station in 2007, fresh out of college, this place has been one of the few constants in my adult life.”

He added: “There are many colleagues to thank in person. Primarily, this tweet is just to let listeners know directly, and to say a huge thanks to those of you who have been generous & supportive & funny from afar; it made a dream job all the more enjoyable. I’ll miss it – maybe that’s a good time to go. Thanks.”

The Kildare native will also continue in his role as host of Virgin Media’s live TV rugby coverage.