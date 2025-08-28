Advertisement
Davy Burke. Evan Logan/INPHO
Sideline Operators

Burke joins Kildare managment, Murphy given three-year term as Carlow boss

Éire Óg man Murphy took on the Carlow role in March after success with Naas and his home club.
3.08pm, 28 Aug 2025

LAST UPDATE | 22 hrs ago

KILDARE HAVE TONIGHT announced the addition of Davy Burke to their senior football backroom team, while Joe Murphy has been handed a three-year term as manager of the Carlow senior footballers.

Kildare boss Brian Flanagan has recruited Burke to join his setup for the 2026 season.

Burke stepped down as Roscommon senior manager in late June. He has previously been in charge of the Wicklow senior side and guided the Kildare U20 team to All-Ireland glory in 2018.

The appointment of Burke will be ratified at the September meeting of the Kildare county board next Tuesday.

joe-murphy Joe Murphy. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Murphy was ratified for his new term with Carlow at a county committee meeting last night.

The Éire Óg man took on the role with his native county when Shane Curran stepped down in March after overseeing just seven matches.

Murphy, a former player with Éire Óg and Carlow, managed Naas to four Kildare SFC titles in a row from 2021-24 before taking the Carlow job. Previously, he managed Éire Óg to four Carlow titles on the bounce between 2017 and 2020.

Carlow lost a preliminary round Leinster SFC match to eventual All-Ireland semi-finalists Meath this year by 1-30 to 0-19. They got out of their group in the Tailteann Cup but lost a preliminary quarter-final to Sligo, 1-27 to 2-19.

Carlow GAA chair Jim Bolger said, “I wish Joe and his backroom team well and assure them of the full support of the county board and clubs of the county.”

