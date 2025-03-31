Carlow appoint Joe Murphy as Shane Curran's replacement on interim basis

CARLOW GAA HAS announced that Joe Murphy has been appointed as manager of the senior footballers on an interim basis.

Murphy comes in to replace Shane Curran who stepped down from the position last week after overseeing just seven matches. A statement released from Carlow GAA said that Curran’s decision “was based on player-related issues, which he believed were beyond the scope of the management team.”

The Carlow footballers then released a statement, hitting back at the claims made in the wake of Curran’s departure. They insist “player issues” were not to blame for the departure of the management team and “believe this has been used to question our commitment and dedication.”

Murphy, who is a former player with Éire Óg and Carlow, managed Naas to three Kildare SFC titles in a row, with the side hoping to complete a five-in-a-row in 2025. Previously, he managed his club Éire Óg to four Carlow titles on the bounce between 2017 and 2020.

The Carlow GAA regarding Murphy’s appointment reads:

“Carlow GAA wish to announce the appointment of Joe Murphy as interim manager of the Carlow senior football team for the 2025 championship campaign.

“The former Éire Óg and Carlow player brings a wealth of experience as a successful player and manager.

Speaking on behalf of the Carlow senior football panel, Mikey Bambrick (captain) welcomed the appointment and said the players are looking forward to working with Joe Murphy over the coming months.”