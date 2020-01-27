This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 27 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barton hails debutant Whelan for showing 'Premier League and international class'

The veteran Ireland midfielder had his first outing for Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Monday 27 Jan 2020, 6:12 PM
1 hour ago 4,304 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4982217
Glenn Whelan pictured prior to Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier away to Switzerland in October.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Glenn Whelan pictured prior to Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier away to Switzerland in October.
Glenn Whelan pictured prior to Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier away to Switzerland in October.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FLEETWOOD TOWN MANAGER Joey Barton was delighted with the contribution of Glenn Whelan in his debut for the League One club on Saturday.

Despite not playing a game since 21 December, Whelan came through all 90 minutes as Fleetwood played out a goalless draw away to Bristol Rovers which keeps them four points shy of a play-off spot.

After a short spell in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts, the veteran Republic of Ireland midfielder has joined Fleetwood for the remainder of the season. 

“I thought he played well,” Barton told the club’s website of his newest recruit’s display. “He’s new to the group and the system we play and having only been in and around since Tuesday, he showed us why we have brought him into the group.

“For a debut for a new team and to come to a place like this, he showed that Premier League and international class. He added a calmness to our team and he was always at the hub of our play. With Glenn we have added some really quality into the side.”

As well as seeking to aid the club’s promotion challenge, Whelan hopes his spell at Fleetwood can keep him in contention at international level.

The Dubliner, who turned 36 this month, has taken his tally of caps to 91 under Mick McCarthy. Ireland’s bid to qualify for Euro 2020 resumes with a play-off away to Slovakia on 26 March.

coventry-city-v-fleetwood-town-sky-bet-league-one-ricoh-arena Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton. Source: Chris Radburn

Whelan is back in League One for the first time since 2005, when he helped Sheffield Wednesday to achieve promotion via the play-offs.

“If I’m not playing and not playing well, I’ve got no chance for internationals,” he told the Blackpool Gazette after Saturday’s game. “I hope to stay fit and healthy, and hopefully help Fleetwood to get a few results to stay in contention.

“I’ve been around a long time and have a lot of experience. I’ve also got out of this league, so I know what it takes. It’s a tough league and Fleetwood have done really well so far. A couple of wins back-to-back can give us a good push up the league.”

Fleetwood are back in action tomorrow night with a home game against fourth-placed Coventry City. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie