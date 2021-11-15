Joey O'Brien departs Shamrock Rovers to join Duff's coaching staff at Shelbourne

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that Joey O’Brien has ended his playing career and left the club to join Damien Duff’s coaching staff at Shelbourne.

O’Brien, who previously played in the English Premier League with Bolton and West Ham, joined boyhood club Rovers as a free agent in 2018 and won an FAI Cup and two League of Ireland Premier Division titles in his last three seasons at the club.

The 35-year-old also earned five Republic of Ireland caps between 2006 and 2012.

It’s understood that O’Brien will fulfil the role of Duff’s assistant at Shels.

A statement from league champions Rovers, released this evening, read: “Shamrock Rovers F.C. confirm that defender Joey O’Brien has decided not to re-sign as a player for our 2022 squad and will, instead, take up a coaching role at Shelbourne F.C.

“As a self-professed Rovers fan we understand that this was not an easy decision for him to make and we wish him well.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Signed in 2018, Joey made 85 appearances for the first team scoring four goals. He has been part of the playing group that has won a trophy in each of the last three seasons and will be missed by the squad, management and the fans.”

Rovers also confirmed that a video with O’Brien will be published on the club’s website on Tuesday wherein the defender will recall his fondest memories with the Hoops and bid his farewell to the club’s fans.