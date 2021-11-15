Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 15 November 2021
Advertisement

Joey O'Brien departs Shamrock Rovers to join Duff's coaching staff at Shelbourne

The 35-year-old won an FAI Cup and two league titles during his time with his boyhood club, but will assist his former Ireland team-mate from next season.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Nov 2021, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,138 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5602094
Joey O'Brien lifting the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy in 2020.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Joey O'Brien lifting the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy in 2020.
Joey O'Brien lifting the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy in 2020.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that Joey O’Brien has ended his playing career and left the club to join Damien Duff’s coaching staff at Shelbourne.

O’Brien, who previously played in the English Premier League with Bolton and West Ham, joined boyhood club Rovers as a free agent in 2018 and won an FAI Cup and two League of Ireland Premier Division titles in his last three seasons at the club.

The 35-year-old also earned five Republic of Ireland caps between 2006 and 2012.

It’s understood that O’Brien will fulfil the role of Duff’s assistant at Shels.

A statement from league champions Rovers, released this evening, read: “Shamrock Rovers F.C. confirm that defender Joey O’Brien has decided not to re-sign as a player for our 2022 squad and will, instead, take up a coaching role at Shelbourne F.C.

“As a self-professed Rovers fan we understand that this was not an easy decision for him to make and we wish him well.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Signed in 2018, Joey made 85 appearances for the first team scoring four goals. He has been part of the playing group that has won a trophy in each of the last three seasons and will be missed by the squad, management and the fans.”

Rovers also confirmed that a video with O’Brien will be published on the club’s website on Tuesday wherein the defender will recall his fondest memories with the Hoops and bid his farewell to the club’s fans.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie