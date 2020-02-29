This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Cool heads and reflection' needed at Cork City, warns former boss

John Caulfield insists the club should not rush into any decisions about its ownership despite current circumstances.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 3:28 PM
24 minutes ago 632 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5027263
Former Cork City manager John Caulfield at Tallaght Stadium last night.
Former Cork City manager John Caulfield at Tallaght Stadium last night.
Former Cork City manager John Caulfield at Tallaght Stadium last night.

FORMER CORK CITY boss John Caulfield has called for ‘cool heads and reflection’ at the club, amid talk of a takeover. 

The Rebel Army earned their first points of the season last night with a home win over Finn Harps. 

Current boss Neale Fenn will be encouraged by a result he’ll hope will kickstart his young side’s season.

The fan-owned club have been the subject of takeover interest from Trevor Hemmings, Preston North End’s billionaire owner. 

But Caulfield, who led Cork City to a double season in 2017 before his departure last term, is not in favour of rushing into a decision. 

“We’ve gone from where the club has been, competing at the top and being in Europe every year and lucky enough to win a few trophies to all of a sudden there’s a rush,” Caulfield said on RTÉ last night, while working as a pundit for the Shamrock Rovers-Dundalk game.

“I know there’s interest from Trevor Hemmings, the owner of Preston, to take over the club.  I think it’s time for reflection. There’s a lot of sadness around the city and county about the way the club has gone very quickly. To rush and just move the club on very quickly, which is what has been said out there, I think it’s time for cool heads and reflection. 

“The club was saved in 2010, there’s no massive urgency to rush into anything. As we know in the League of Ireland, you need money. I wouldn’t be in favour at the moment of selling out straight away.”  

City revealed earlier this month that they cashed in the sell-on clauses in the contracts of former players Sean Maguire and Alan Browne to the pair’s present club, Preston. 

The FAI had informed Cork City that they would not be granted a licence for the current season if they failed to settle a debt of around €600,000 with Revenue, prompting the decision to relinquish the clauses.  

“Funny, when I came in, the club were similarly in debt and the club wasn’t doing well and we built a strong management team and worked really hard and got players in and started competing for trophies and getting into Europe every year and then winning trophies,” said Caulfield.  

“But Europe is huge and the money you got helped you to compete against the likes of Dundalk. The money was tight but it was reinvested and the board were strong. 

neale-fenn Cork City boss Neale Fenn. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“So unfortunately, when you’re successful like that, you have to be competing to get the crowd and get into Europe. The club has changed around; a new, young board came in last year and they wanted change, which is what they’ve done and what they were entitled to do. 

“Last year, I left in the first third of the season, Europe came along a couple of months later — the club didn’t win the European match. That was a big blow, that was your €250,000, the next game was [potentially] against Rangers, which was another huge financial game and then the club didn’t qualify for Europe at the end of the season. 

“So, the last 12 months have been really, really tough and bringing money in has been difficult.”

Meanwhile, Cork City goalkeeper Liam Bossin has been discharged from hospital, the club have confirmed.

“Liam got a bang to the head,” said Fenn, “but I am pleased to say that he was discharged from hospital overnight. I’ve had a chat with him this morning and he is in good form. We will work with our medical team and assess him over the next few days, but he is doing well.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie