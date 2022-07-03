Ireland assistant manager John Eustace appointed Birmingham manager

STEPHEN KENNY’S ASSISTANT John Eustace has been appointed as Birmingham City manager.

It means that Kenny may be on the look-out for another coach following the departure of Anthony Barry to Belgium.

Eustace replaced Barry on Kenny’s backroom team in March. Damien Duff and Alan Kelly both stepped away from the coaching staff in November 2020.

Eustace, who was assistant manager with QPR, has agreed a three-year deal with the Championship club ahead of next week’s pre-season trip to Portugal.

The 42-year-old replaces Lee Bowyer whose departure was announced yesterday.

Eustace told the club’s official website: “I am very proud to be here. Obviously I am a Birmingham lad and I know the potential of the club and how important it is to the fans.

“We have under-achieved in the past few seasons and a club of this size, with the support that this club has, we need to be aiming higher.

“I can’t wait to get going, meet the staff and get my ideas across to the players out on the pitches as soon as we can.

“The big picture is to get us as competitive as we can, to build a team that the fans are proud of, to play exciting football and win as many games as we can.

“The first thing we have to do is get this squad competitive and ready for that first game of the season against Luton.”

Former midfielder Eustace made more than 400 appearances during a playing career which included spells at Coventry, Stoke, Watford and Derby, and launched his managerial career at National League Kidderminster.

His coaching staff will be confirmed in the coming days, but Paul Harsley will continue in his role of first team development coach.

Eustace’s arrival and Bowyer’s departure come amid uncertainty over a proposed takeover at St Andrew’s.