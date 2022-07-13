Offaly football manager Maughan steps down after four years in charge

JOHN MAUGHAN HAS left his role as Offaly senior football manager.

His fourth year in charge was a disappointing one as the Faithful County were relegated from Division 2, before losing out to Wexford in the Leinster championship and suffering defeat at the hands of Westmeath in the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup.

“Offaly senior football manager John Maughan has stepped down after four years at the helm of our senior football team,” an Offaly GAA statement reads.

“Offaly GAA want to sincerely thank John and all his backroom team for their commitment and dedication towards our senior football team throughout their tenure.

“Uibh Fhailí Cathaoirleach Michael Duignan thanked John for his positive contribution to Offaly football over the past four years and he wishes John and his family every best wish and success in the future.”

Tomás Ó Sé has been heavily linked with replacing Maughan, and Duignan revealed last month that he had spoken to the Kerry great about his plans for the future.

Ó Sé joined the Faithful management team this year.

Tomás Ó Sé (centre) is a contender to replace Maughan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Obviously Tomás would be a contender,” Duignan said. “There’s a process actually. There’s a bye-law, we have to take nominations from the clubs.

“We’ve to go through the process. I couldn’t sit here and say Tomás Ó Sé will be the next Offaly manager.

“I think Tomás Ó Sé will be in the running and I think he will be interested.”

