Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Offaly football manager Maughan steps down after four years in charge

Tomás Ó Sé has been heavily linked to the job.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 1,444 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5815766
John Maughan.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
John Maughan.
John Maughan.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

JOHN MAUGHAN HAS left his role as Offaly senior football manager. 

His fourth year in charge was a disappointing one as the Faithful County were relegated from Division 2, before losing out to Wexford in the Leinster championship and suffering defeat at the hands of Westmeath in the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup. 

“Offaly senior football manager John Maughan has stepped down after four years at the helm of our senior football team,” an Offaly GAA statement reads. 

“Offaly GAA want to sincerely thank John and all his backroom team for their commitment and dedication towards our senior football team throughout their tenure. 

“Uibh Fhailí Cathaoirleach Michael Duignan thanked John for his positive contribution to Offaly football over the past four years and he wishes John and his family every best wish and success in the future.” 

Tomás Ó Sé has been heavily linked with replacing Maughan, and Duignan revealed last month that he had spoken to the Kerry great about his plans for the future

Ó Sé joined the Faithful management team this year.

tomas-o-se-with-morgan-tynan Tomás Ó Sé (centre) is a contender to replace Maughan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Obviously Tomás would be a contender,” Duignan said. “There’s a process actually. There’s a bye-law, we have to take nominations from the clubs.

“We’ve to go through the process. I couldn’t sit here and say Tomás Ó Sé will be the next Offaly manager.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“I think Tomás Ó Sé will be in the running and I think he will be interested.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie