'Do it again' - Athlone boss challenges double winners after day of medals for family

ATHLONE TOWN MANAGER John Sullivan had a key message for his players after their FAI Cup final success completed a historic double.

“Do it again.”

The Midlanders beat Bohemians 3-2 in this afternoon’s decider at Tallaght Stadium, with Kelly Brady the hat-trick hero.

“We want to build on this,” said Sullivan. “Yes, we’re happy. Of course, you win trophies they’re brilliant, we’re buzzing. But we can always improve. And our aim is to improve.

“Do it again. And Europe. You’ve forgotten a lot of games in your own career and I tried to savour it today.

“I’m really over the moon for every single player. The group is amazing. I don’t think anything’s going to break that group. That’s the God-known truth.”

It was memorable day for Sullivan — who played for Shelbourne in the 2011 FAI Cup final defeat to Sligo Rovers — and his wife, Simona, who completed the Rome half marathon.

But the Dubliner played it right down as he recounted it.

“I have been up since 5am. My little lad wakes up at 5am every morning. The early bird catches the worm. So I was just hanging around my home in the morning. My wife just finished a half marathon in Rome. So I was delighted for her. Myself and himself had breakfast and went to some playzone in Peamount, Greenogue, that area.

“My day is just my normal day. It’s just a game of football. Personally, I try and kill everything with emotion. Just bring it all down. It’s just a game of football. Even on my wedding day, I was like, it’s just a party. I’m going to say, ‘I do,’ she’s going to say, ‘I do’.

“Yeah, killed the nerves, went to the playzone, enjoyed the gym. It’s just another day. I’m very grateful for every day.”

“I’ve got a football medal and a couple of medals for my family,” he smiled. “Delighted for my wife of course. I’m sure she’s happy for us. She probably checked it on her phone — she could be here today and couldn’t tell you who scored!”

Athlone town's Roisin Molloy and Hannah Healy of Bohemians. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Sullivan hailed his side — particularly “incredible” Kelly Brady, who he calls Miss Aura –and “resilient” Bohemians who pushed them all the way with stunning openers and closers from Alannah McEvoy and Aoibhe Brennan.

Bohs boss Alban Hysa, meanwhile, generally took the positives from his team’s first FAI Cup final.

“It shows the progress this young Bohs team have made for Athlone to go and hide the ball away and not wanting to deal with it face to face (in the final few minutes). It shows progress, I’m quite happy with that.

“It has been (a good season), two finals, in terms of year on year a lot better, some of the performances have been amazing. You’d see that kind of football in the Premier League. If you saw it in there they’d be talking about it for weeks. Providing this team stays together I think they’ve got a great chance to go again for cups and for the league.

“Disappointed with both cups but I hope it’s a learning process for them. It might sting for a couple of days but they will get on with life again.”

“The players are not on professional contracts like Athlone. So many of the clubs can go and try to attract them,” Hysa added on the future. The Albania native spoke about that situation at length this week.

“From our perspective you cannot stop players that way in terms of contracts. You’d hope these players will be happy with how the season has gone for them and how much they’ve played.”