Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
RSS

Episode 7 of Behind The Lines - with Jonathan Liew - is out now

The Independent’s superb Chief Sports Writer is our guest this week.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 7:00 AM
21 minutes ago 221 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4840178
The Barcelona Game.
The Barcelona Game.
The Barcelona Game.

THE LATEST EPISODE of our sportswriting podcast, Behind The Lines, is out now and available to all members of The42

If you haven’t heard of the show: each episode features a lengthy chat with one of the best sportswriters working in the English language, and they bring along three of their favourite pieces of writing to discuss. 

To get access to the show (and the entire back catalogue of episodes featuring Malachy Clerkin, Rory Smith, Glenn Stout, and many others) become a member of The42 for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – by following this link.

This week’s guest is Jonathan Liew, Chief Sports Writer with the UK Independent. 

Jonathan talks through he came to journalism…and how he became so good at it. 

He tells us how he sees writing as a kind of science, how that Liverpool/Barcelona report (as nominated in a past episode by Alan English) wasn’t even very good, and how to fit in to an established world as a newcomer. 

We also talk about whether sport is still a useful entry point to talk about wider and weightier issues in society…and how he came to write a dialogue between Alexis Sanchez’ dogs.

Jonathan’s picks are fascinating and not at all what we were expecting – so enjoy the show!

And if you want to get in touch with us -  email behindthelines@the42.ie.

