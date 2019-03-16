This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Game Jono Carroll falls shy in maiden world-title tilt as Nevin moves to 12-0

Tevin Farmer beat Carroll 117-110 and 117-111 x2 to retain his IBG World super-featherweight title.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 4:17 AM
Gavan Casey reports from Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

JONO CARROLL THREW 1,227 punches to Tevin Farmer’s 823 but fell short on the judges’ scorecards in his maiden world-title tilt in Philadelphia.

After a bruising, non-stop encounter, the three judges correctly awarded the hometown champion the fight on scores of 117-110 and 117-111 x2.

In what was a first career defeat as a professional, Finglas native Carroll more than played his part in what transpired to be a phonebooth war, but one of which the silkier Farmer remained largely in control for the majority.

Roared on by a sizeable Irish crowd, Carroll was relentless in his pursuit of the champion, throwing constantly and enjoying his fair share of success, but he lacked that crucial sting to steal rounds with head-turning shots.

Farmer, just as he did when he had Carroll’s compatriot James Tennyson in his face, proved himself to be utterly composed even when his opponent is pouring it on from every direction.

His work was sharper, cleaner, crisper, harder, and that was ultimately decisive.

Both fighters walked each other back and forth perpetually, each landing to body and head until, by round seven or eight, there wasn’t much pop left in either man’s mitts. Or so it seemed.

In the penultimate verse, Farmer nearly took the roof off his hometown arena and Carroll’s head with it. A series of huge left hands sent the Dubliner to Funky Town, his legs jellied and eyes glazed.

Carroll’s determination to survive was nothing short of incredible: inexplicably, he kept his feet and swallowed the champion in a clinch, riding out the storm to see the 12th and final round. He barely made it back to his corner.

Farmer laid siege again at the close, landing that potent left with a thud, but this time Carroll — while again hurt, if slightly less — shot back in anger until the final bell sounded.

The Irishman — who shrugged towards his corner post-fight as if to say ‘who knows’, was scarcely disgusted by the result. He climbed the ropes regardless, getting a hero’s reception from his travelling support.

He and Farmer finally embraced, too, despite a build-up during which they verbally abused each other at every opportunity.

The colourful Carroll will doubtless get another shot at the bigtime before long, his vibrant personality a big hit in Philly this week — particularly with broadcasters DAZN.

Farmer, ‘The American Idol’, marches on, and one suspects a showdown with compatriot and rival Gervonta Davis must surely now loom.

As Carroll, Farmer and their respective entourages retreated from the squared circle and the crowd began to spill out of Liacouras Center, there was still time for one more fight — and one with significant Irish interest.

In an after-dark, six-round floater bout, 2012 Olympic silver medalist John Joe Nevin improved his record to 12-0(4KOs) with a unanimous-decision victory over Andres Figueroa.

In a near blemishless verdict, the three judges scored the post-midnight encounter 60-54 x2 and 59-55 in the Westmeath man’s favour.

Nevin, who had spent the entire night awaiting the opportunity to fight, retained control of contest throughout, dusting off more cobwebs as he went through the gears.

Watched by promoter Eddie Hearn at ringside, the 30-year-old Mullingar man dealt out to Figueroa a beating in the fifth, timing his straight right hand to perfection and rocking the Colombian at will.

He enjoyed the sixth and final round, too, despite getting clattered low and around the back at one stage. Nevin moved fluidly and picked his shots nicely, sealing a 12th pro victory without having truly broken a sweat.

