Joseph O'Brien and Gordon Elliott take Grade 1 wins at Leopardstown

SOLNESS REWARDED THE faith of connections who supplemented him into the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown to give Joseph O’Brien a second Grade One success of the Christmas period.

Just 24 hours on from watching Banbridge win the King George VI Chase at Kempton, O’Brien was back home in Ireland to witness the 28-1 scorer lead his rivals a merry dance.

Well beaten behind Jonbon in the Tingle Creek last time out, J J Slevin took no prisoners on the six-year-old and after an early skirmish for the lead, was soon out in front charting a wide passage.

One by one, the big hitters like Gaelic Warrior, Found A Fifty, Dinoblue and Marine Nationale were sending out distress signals, as Solness maintained his advantage at the head of affairs.

Gaelic Warrior, having his first run of the season, did stay on past Marine Nationale to finish second, but was still three and three-quarter lengths behind the victor.

Solness was introduced into the Champion Chase betting at 25-1 by Paddy Power, while Gaelic Warrior was pushed out to 5-1 from 7-2. Jonbon was tightened at the head of the betting to 2-1 from 5-2.

“I actually had this lad in the mile-and-a-half maiden at Dundalk last Friday!” said O’Brien.

“Ground is important to him. I spoke to J J before and he felt that he’d go wide and find the driest strip of ground that he could find.

“He jumped fantastic and looked to be going very smooth all the way through the race.”

The winner was supplemented for the race at a cost of €12,500 and O’Brien added: “I probably should have had him in it, to be honest, but the race closed before he ran very well in Navan in graded company.

“Since then, he looked like he was competing at this level, so we had a discussion the other morning and I thought he could sneak into the first three – and he had to be third to get the money back.

JJ Slevin celebrates winning with Solness. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“We said we’d take a chance and I’m delighted to win. I’m delighted for J J as well, to get a Grade One here this week is very special.

“He had a tough day yesterday, getting a couple of falls after being just back from injury. He gave him the most fantastic ride.

“He’s been a great horse for the owners. I think he’ll head on to a Champion Chase and be an outside contender.”

Romeo Coolio bounced back to winning ways with an authoritative display in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Gordon Elliott has always thought the world of the five-year-old, but he was beaten in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse last time out.

Nevertheless, he was sent off the 7-4 favourite to go one better in this Grade One and the result never looked in doubt.

An early mistake from Karniquet meant he was always on the back foot and he dropped away before the turn for home, which left Bleu De Vassy, a stablemate of the winner, as the main danger.

Sam Ewing, groom Elise Elliott and trainer Gordon Elliott celebrate winning with Romeo Coolio. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Romeo Coolio quickened away on the run to the last and had the race in safe keeping, only to make a bit of a mess of it, but it was to his credit that Sam Ewing gathered his reins and he was soon back in top gear.

He went on to win by an impressive nine lengths and was halved in price from 20-1 to 10-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by Betfair.

“Obviously it didn’t go to plan the last day and we all went home a bit disappointed,” said Elliott.

“I’m delighted for the boys, they are back over here today. I’m very proud of the horse, and the boys that own him, as they are big supporters of Cullentra.

“He had a little blip the last day and we’re very happy. Looking at that today, I’d say just a fast gallop is what he needs. He looked good there today.

“We said after the last day, we were going to go on and keep it simple. I’d imagine he’ll probably go for the Supreme Novices’.”

Earlier, Jeannot Lapin caused a 150-1 surprise when making a winning debut under rules in the Paddy Power From The Horses Mouth Podcast Beginners Chase at Leopardstown.

Having failed to win in three point-to-points, the giant Gearoid O’Loughlin-trained five-year-old travelled sweetly throughout, defying his huge odds.

With the Willie Mullins-trained favourite It’s For Me pulled up early on by Daryl Jacob, it was What’s Up Darling who chased the winner home.

Wendrock took the scalp of classy Flat performer Galileo Dame to get off the mark for Gordon Elliott in the three-year-old maiden hurdle.

Bought by Gigginstown House Stud for 82,000 guineas having finished third twice on the level for Lucinda Russell, he put the experience of his hurdling debut to good use.

Joseph O’Brien’s Galileo Dame had been sent off favourite for the Cheshire Oaks in May and went on to finish second in two Listed races. But her jumping left plenty to be desired and she just held off Noel Meade’s promising Money Dancer for second.