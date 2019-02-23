This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England

Gatty’s men produced an impressive second-half performance to overcome their near and dear neighbours.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 8:50 PM
40 minutes ago 2,543 Views 9 Comments
Josh Adams celebrates after touching down at the death against England.
Image: Paul Harding
Josh Adams celebrates after touching down at the death against England.
Josh Adams celebrates after touching down at the death against England.
Image: Paul Harding

A LATE JOSH Adams try proved to be the insurance score for Wales as they leapfrogged England in the Six Nations to keep their Grand Slam ambitions alive.

Warren Gatland’s side took the lead in the final 12 minutes after Cory Hill stretched over the try-line, but Adams’ incredible score at the death put their victory beyond doubt.

With 77 minutes on the clock, the ball was fed out from the scrum to Wales replacement Dan Biggar, who pinged the ball across the field where Adams was ready to pounce.

He rose highest in an aerial contest with Elliot Daly to get his fingertips on the ball first, and barrel his way over the line.

It was a beautiful piece of skill to seal the win.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

The result marks Wales’ 12th win on the bounce as they prepare to face Scotland in the next round.

Ireland are in Rome this weekend to take on Italy and will travel to Cardiff for what could be a crunch Six Nations tie in the final round on 16 March.

