Ireland U21 international Barrett bagged a brilliant brace for Reading last night

‘I know what I’m capable of doing — I’ve always scored goals and been confident in my ability to score goals,’ the midfielder said afterwards.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 11:25 AM
Reading's Josh Barrett.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Reading's Josh Barrett.
IT WAS AN encouraging night in the EFL Cup for Irish fans on Tuesday. 

Aaron Connolly scored on his full senior debut for Brighton, while Southampton’s young forward Michael Obafemi was on target and Conor Hourihane bagged two for Aston Villa

Elsewhere, Cork native Adam Idah made his first team bow for Norwich City. 

However, Josh Barrett arguably produced the evening’s best performance in a 4-2 win for Reading over Plymouth Argyle. 

The former St Kevin’s Boys player, who recently featured for Ireland’s U21s in the Toulon Tournament, grabbed two goals in the second round tie at Home Park. 

On 35 minutes, the midfielder drove into the opposing box from the left wing before drilling home a low strike. 

Then, with 18 minutes on the clock, 21-year-old Barrett cut inside onto his right foot and exquisitely curled the ball into the top corner. 

Source: Reading Football Club/YouTube

Have spent time on loan at Coventry City and Aldershot Town last year, he is keen to force his way into Jose Manuel Gomes’ plans this season. 

“You work towards getting these opportunities and making an impact,” Barrett told Reading’s club website.

“The biggest thing for me is that I want to keep myself relevant, I want to keep myself involved and be in the first team and, for me to do that, I have to show what I can do.

“I know what I’m capable of doing — I’ve always scored goals and been confident in my ability to score goals, so tonight was a great night for me.

It’s about making sure these performances are to the best of my ability and doing everything I can to make sure the gaffer picks me, and puts me in the squad. If I’m needed, I know I’ll be ready for sure.

“The fans were great and I’m glad we got to give back to them what they deserved, they sang all night. It was great for me scoring my two goals and to score one in front of them was an amazing feeling. A massive thank you to all of them, and I hope they get home safe.”

