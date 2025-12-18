More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeLeague of Ireland

Josh Honohan transfer to Lincoln City confirmed

The 24-year-old Cork native will join the Imps once the January transfer window opens.
4.49pm, 18 Dec 2025
4

SHAMROCK ROVERS DEFENDER Josh Honohan has agreed a deal to sign with English League One side Lincoln City. 

The 24-year-old Cork native will join the Imps once the January transfer window opens.

A brief Lincoln statement didn’t confirm the deal length, simply noting it was subject to EFL approval and international clearance.

Tonight’s UEFA Conference League game between Rovers and Hamrun will mark Honohan’s Tallaght Stadium farewell as he will be presented to the fans at half-time. 

Honohan scored 10 goals in 94 appearances for the Hoops, in which time he transformed from a powerful centre-back into a marauding left wing-back. 

Both of his seasons with Rovers saw him named in the PFAI team of the season, while he was called up by the Irish senior squad this year.

Honohan capped his Tallaght tenure with a historic double of league and cup honours this autumn.

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie