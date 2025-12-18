Josh Honohan transfer to Lincoln City confirmed

SHAMROCK ROVERS DEFENDER Josh Honohan has agreed a deal to sign with English League One side Lincoln City.

The 24-year-old Cork native will join the Imps once the January transfer window opens.

A brief Lincoln statement didn’t confirm the deal length, simply noting it was subject to EFL approval and international clearance.

Tonight’s UEFA Conference League game between Rovers and Hamrun will mark Honohan’s Tallaght Stadium farewell as he will be presented to the fans at half-time.

Honohan scored 10 goals in 94 appearances for the Hoops, in which time he transformed from a powerful centre-back into a marauding left wing-back.

Both of his seasons with Rovers saw him named in the PFAI team of the season, while he was called up by the Irish senior squad this year.

Honohan capped his Tallaght tenure with a historic double of league and cup honours this autumn.