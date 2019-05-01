This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Andy Ruiz Jr to replace Jarrell Miller for heavyweight world-title clash with Joshua

Ruiz’s sole career defeat came against former ‘AJ’ opponent Joseph Parker in a majority decision.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 1 May 2019, 12:30 PM
42 minutes ago 661 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4614548

ANDY RUIZ JR will challenge Anthony Joshua for his three heavyweight world titles at Madison Square Garden on 1 June.

The California-based Mexian brings to the ring a record of 32-1 with 21 KOs, and will replace Brooklyn’s Jarrell Miller as Joshua’s opponent after ‘Big Baby’ failed three drug tests and was denied a licence by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Ruiz fought just 10 days ago in Carson, California, stopping the 41-4 Alexander Dimitrenko on his stool after five rounds.

His sole career defeat was a majority-decision to then-WBO world champion Joseph Parker, who Joshua has since relieved of his title.

The 29-year-old would become Mexico’s first-ever heavyweight world champion were he to be successful against heavy favourite Joshua at Manhattan’s ‘Mecca of Boxing’ this time next month.

“The chills – I’m really excited for this fight,” said Ruiz. “There’s nervousness in me, but they’re happy nerves. This is my chance to make history, I want to be one of those greats like [Julio Cesar] Chavez, [Mike] Tyson, [Evander] Holyfield, Lennox Lewis. I want to be in that category. Thanks to God for everything that he put in me, I just can’t wait.

“I think the fight is going toe-to-toe, two guys smashing each other’s faces. I’m going in there to throw combinations like I’ve never done before, to improve my speed. A lot of people underestimated me, and I’m used to that. My whole life people underrated me so I’m just going in there to take all. I’m not going in there scared and I’m not going in there nervous, I’m going to go in there mad and to take what’s mine.

I think being so tall he fights like a big robot. I think with my style, my speed, my movement, I don’t think he’s fought anybody like me. It’s going to be a whole different ball game. All the guys that he’s fought, they usually run around from him. I don’t think he’s good going back. I’m going to bring the pressure, the speed, and the combinations to him.

“When I do pull out this win, everything is going to change. I’m going to bring the titles back to Mexico, it’s going to mean everything. I’m going to be able to change my whole family’s lives; my life and all my kids. It’s a win-win situation right now, but the main thing is to win the fight and make history.”

Anthony Joshua File Photo WBA, IBF and WBO World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Source: John Walton

“Ruiz is a different kind of challenge but one I embrace,” said champion Joshua.

We have worked in the boxing gym week on week and whomever is put in front of me at Madison Square Garden on 1 June will be dispatched in style. The rent will be collected.

“After a tricky week I am delighted to announce Andy Ruiz Jr. as AJ’s opponent for his US debut at MSG on 1 June,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “People talk about fighting ‘AJ’, some even have to fill their bodies with PEDs to try and beat him up, but very few genuine fighters step up and take the challenge.

“When we selected the opponent, I wanted someone with fire in their heart, someone who genuinely believed that they can win and become World Heavyweight champion. Andy showed that desire.”

Ireland’s Katie Taylor will feature as the chief support to Joshua’s US debut when she faces rival Delfine Persoon for the undisputed lightweight title.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

It’s on: Katie Taylor lands dream fight with rival Persoon for undisputed lightweight championship

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie