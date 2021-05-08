Joy for Wes Hoolahan as Cambridge promoted

Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.

IT WAS a day to remember for former Irish international Wes Hoolahan, as he helped Cambridge secure automatic promotion from League Two.

The Dublin-born attacking midfielder, who turns 39 later this month, was on target with a free-kick amid a 3-0 victory over already-relegated Grimsby.

The result saw them finish second, two points behind champions Cheltenham, who beat Harrogate Town 4-1, with Irish defender Sean Long completing 90 minutes for the table toppers.

It completes a memorable season for Hoolahan, whose influential performances saw him nominated for the division’s Player of the Year award.

It was a good day too for Irish striker Eoin Doyle, who was on target as Bolton beat Crawley Town 4-1 to seal the third and final automatic promotion spot.

It was the 33-year-old Dubliner’s 19th goal of the season after his pre-season move from Swindon, with only Cambridge’s Paul Mullin scoring more in the division.

Fellow Irish player Zack Elbouzedi – on loan from Lincoln City — was introduced off the bench by manager Ian Evatt, while former Wexford defender Ryan Delaney was an unused sub.

In addition, a brace from Donegal native Stephen McLaughlin and another from ex-Ireland international Stephen Quinn saw Mansfield finish their season on a high with a 3-0 win over Port Vale.

Fellow Irish players Ryan Sweeney, Harry Charsley and James Clarke also featured for the visitors.