Crucible claims biggest casualty as Judd Trump is dumped out in first round

JUDD TRUMP BECAME the biggest casualty of the 2023 World Snooker Championship after falling to a 10-6 first-round defeat against Glasgow’s former semi-finalist Anthony McGill.

Fifth seed Trump, whose march to his maiden title in 2019 was supposed to herald a new dominant era in the sport, admitted he only had himself to blame after failing to sustain his push for a second crown.

The 33-year-old’s poor form was in stark contrast to the momentum of his fellow seed Kyren Wilson, who earlier compiled the 13th Crucible century in the opening session of his first-round match against Ryan Day.

Advertisement

Trump had threatened a revival when he reduced a 6-3 overnight deficit by winning the first two frames of the day, but he ran aground on a break of 40 in the next, and McGill capitalised to move clear again and ultimately get over the line.

“I just missed too many easy balls,” admitted Trump. “I had loads of chances in today’s session but I couldn’t take them, and you can’t expect to play like that and win in the World Championship.

“I feel like this season I’ve been very rusty, I’ve made a lot of easy mistakes that I shouldn’t be making while other top players like Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy aren’t making them at the moment.

“It’s hard to enjoy it when you play like that. You want to be playing well and performing. I’d much rather Anthony played me off the table but I had my chances and when you’re missing those easy balls it’s not easy to take.”

In contrast, McGill, who had fought through qualifying, showed glimpses of the battle-hardened qualities that had sent him to the semi-finals in 2020, where he suffered an extraordinary final-frame defeat by Wilson.

The Scot was also far from his best in the process of booking a last-16 clash with his friend Jack Lisowski, but he patiently mopped up Trump’s mistakes, not least a jawed pink to the middle that could have hauled him back within one frame at 8-7 behind.

“I didn’t feel amazing but I played well enough to capitalise,” admitted McGill. “It doesn’t matter how bad Judd plays, his standard is such that he can’t play that badly, but he wasn’t at his best.

“I fancy beating anyone to be honest. I like these long matches, because you can settle in and don’t feel under it right away. It’s incredible to be a part of and I’m glad I’ve got another three sessions to enjoy it.”