Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 14 May, 2019
Injury forces Justin Thomas to withdraw from US PGA Championship

The 2017 champion will not be regaining his title at Bethpage Black this week.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 May 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 291 Views No Comments
Injured: Justin Thomas.
JUSTIN THOMAS HAS withdrawn from this week’s US PGA Championship with a wrist injury.

The World number five damaged his wrist and shoulder when he struck a tree while trying to hit a shot at the Honda Classic in March.

Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, revealed on Monday that he is not ready to compete in the second major of the year.

“Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week as my wrist is not yet fully healed,” Thomas tweeted. 

“Obviously, as a past champion, this tournament is extra special to me. It consistently has the strongest field in golf and I’m disappointed to not be among those competing this year, but I’m optimistic about a return in the near future.”

Kelly Kraft will replace the 26-year-old. 

The tournament gets underway at Bethpage Black on Long Island in Farmingdale, New York on Thursday.

