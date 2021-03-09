Juventus dumped out by 10-man Porto on away goals after extra-time classic

JUVENTUS CRASHED OUT of the Champions League at the last-16 stage as 10-man Porto went through on away goals after extra time.

Porto won the first leg 2-1 and advanced into the last eight after a 3-2 extra-time loss in Turin saw the tie end 4-4 on aggregate.

Sergio Oliveira’s free-kick, his second goal of the night, proved to be the difference as it beat a poor Juventus wall and squeezed past Wojciech Szczesny to put Porto ahead with seven minutes of extra time remaining.

Porto’s Sergio Oliveira celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal.Source: Luca Bruno

The hosts went straight up the other end to restore their lead on the night through Adrien Rabiot but Porto held firm in the closing stages to seal a memorable win.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Earlier, Oliveira had put Porto ahead with a penalty only for a second-half Federico Chiesa brace to turn the tide back in favour of the Serie A side – especially as Mehdi Taremi had been sent off for the visitors in between Chiesa’s goals.

Porto stayed in the tie, with Pepe in fine form at the heart of their defence, and took the game into an additional 30 minutes, where the drama continued and Oliveira’s second effort eventually saw them through.