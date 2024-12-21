Patrick Mahomes shines as NFL-best Chiefs beat Texans to reach 14-1

PATRICK MAHOMES THREW for one touchdown and ran for another as the Kansas City Chiefs improved to an NFL-best 14-1 by defeating Houston 27-19.

The two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs need only another win or loss by the Buffalo Bills (11-3) to clinch a top seed and home-field edge throughout the AFC playoffs.

Mahomes completed 28-of-41 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown and ran five times for 33 yards and a touchdown, quickly serving notice he had recovered from a high left ankle sprain suffered in a victory over Cleveland last weekend.

“To go out there and find a way to win with everybody was a good moment for us,” Mahomes said. “Our offensive line did a great job accepting the challenge.”

The Chiefs will play their third game in 11 days at Pittsburgh next Wednesday on Christmas.

“I’ll get off my feet a little bit and watch some film,” Mahomes said. “That’s a great defense we’re going to go up against. It will be a great challenge for us so we will be ready to go.”

Singer Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was among those watching the team complete an unbeaten 8-0 home season for the first time since 2003.

The Chiefs won their 11th game this season by eight points or fewer, a stunning success rate in one-score margin contests.

Mahomes took part in all workouts during the week and his fitness showed early.

Kansas City safety Jaden Hicks intercepted a C.J. Stroud pass to set up an 11-play, 66-yard Chiefs touchdown drive that was capped when Mahomes ran 15 yards to the end zone, showing no sign of injury.

The Texans responded on Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 33-yard field goal and Stroud connected with Dalton Stroud on a 10-yard touchdown pass to cap an 82-yard drive ad Houston grabbed a 10-7 lead.

Mahomes marched the Chiefs downfield on their own 82-yard drive, with Kareem Hunt’s 3-yard touchdown run putting Kansas City back in front.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie picked off another Stroud pass in the final seconds of the second quarter to set up Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal, which gave Kansas City a 17-10 half-time lead.

Only 3:20 into the second half, Stroud tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell, but the third-year wide receiver suffered a severe left leg injury as he was struck by teammate Jared Wayne in the back of the end zone as he fell to the turf.

The game was stopped for several minutes with Texans players in tears as Dell, his leg in an air cast, was put onto a stretcher and taken off the field in a cart and directly to a nearby hospital.

After the emotional delay, Fairbairn missed the extra point kick on Dell’s touchdown, leaving the Chiefs ahead 17-16.

Mahomes connected with Xavier Worthy on an 8-yard touchdown pass as the Chiefs stretched their lead, but Fairbairn answered with a field goal to lift the Texans within 24-19 with 11:41 remaining.

A 27-year Butker field goal restored Kansas City’s eight-point advantage and the Texans couldn’t score again.

In a later game Saturday, the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) visit Baltimore (9-5) needing a victory to clinch the AFC North division crown while the host Ravens would clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

The Chiefs, Bills, Texans and Steelers have already clinched AFC playoff berths while Detroit, Minnesota and Philadelphia have secured NFC playoff spots.

– © AFP 2024