Katie McCabe among 3 Arsenal players under fire for controversial Dubai trip

ARSENAL WOMEN’S players are reportedly “furious” after three squad members travelled to Dubai recently, and one of whom subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

In a story first reported by The Daily Telegraph, Ireland international Katie McCabe is understood to be one of the trio who travelled to the Middle East, having shared images of a Dubai beach on Instagram, though she is not the individual who contracted coronavirus and did not travel with the other players.

According to the BBC, the trip was unsanctioned, with Arsenal unaware that the players had travelled and team-mates disappointed with their decision.

The players in question, two of whom have not been identified, have been reminded of their responsibilities, though no action has been taking against them, after an internal investigation concluded that the trip was made for “business” reasons.

The trip took place while London was under tier four lockdown restrictions, which dictated that travel was only permitted for business reasons.

A number of Arsenal’s players are now understood to be self-isolating under Covid-19 protocols, while the club have requested that the weekend’s game against Aston Villa be postponed, though Gunners legend Ian Wright was among those to question whether such a reprieve should be granted.

Man City recently endured similar problems, with four of their players testing positive following a trip to Dubai.

