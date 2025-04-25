'We have the belief we can turn it around' - Katie McCabe targetting Champions League final

KATIE MCCABE INSISTS Arsenal can turn their Uefa Women’s Champions League semi-final around in Sunday’s second leg away to Lyon.

Lyon won last Saturday’s first leg 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, but Ireland captain McCabe believes the Gunners can fight back to reach their first Champions League final since 2007.

“We have to hold onto that belief. We’ll be very determined to turn it around over in Lyon,” McCabe said after Saturday’s game, and she echoed those sentiments in a pre-match press conference in London this afternoon.

Sitting beside manager Renée Slegers, the Dubliner insisted: “We have the belief we can go and turn it around on Sunday. We have the quality, we have the class, but we have to be on it from the get go.”

The question was whether McCabe believed that Arsenal can go on and win the competition outright, but she kept her answer solely to the task at hand.

This is McCabe’s second Champions League semi-final during her near-decade long spell at Arsenal. The left-back captained an injury-depleted side to a heartbreaking defeat to Wolfsburg in 2023, but is hopeful of a different outcome on this occasion, against the eight-time champions.

Asked how this game compares to other big ones for Arsenal and Ireland, she said:

“This is right up there. It’s been nearly two years since we were in this position with the club against Wolfsburg, the second leg was at home. It is going to be a different challenge for us. The depth and the strength we have in the squad has been fantastic. Two years ago, we were in a different place. We are feeling good, unified and really focused.”

McCabe — hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Ireland and Arsenal trio Emma Byrne, Ciara Grant and Yvonne Tracy, who won the Uefa Women’s Cup in 2007 — continued:

“You have to have it all. You have to have grit, perseverance, courage to step up in these games. We were frustrated at times in the first leg by the fine margins and not getting over the line. But we have been hard at it, looking at how we can do better in those moments, keep improving, keep creating those opportunities. It’s all on Sunday now to make sure we get over the line.

“I am very lucky to be surrounded by great teammates, high quality players and staff, and to be so long at a club like Arsenal, I don’t take that for granted at all.

“The feeling the fans give us, at the Emirates last week and we have travelling fans coming over on Sunday, how important they are. I’m biased but I think they’re the best in the league, the best in Europe.

“I never take for granted putting on this shirt, and to be playing in the semi-finals of the Champions League, I can’t wait to embrace it.”

Arsenal have been handed a significant boost with first-choice goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar set to return from injury, while similarly, defender Lotte Wubben Moy will also be available for selection if she comes through training tomorrow.

Kick-off at Groupama Stadium on Sunday is 5pm, with the action live on TNT Sports 3 and DAZN.

Defending champions Barcelona lead Chelsea 4-1 ahead of their return tie at Stamford Bridge, earlier on Sunday at 2pm.

You can watch the full press conference here: