Dublin: 13 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Taylor tips scales heavier than light-welterweight champion on eve of 140-pound title bid

Taylor tipped the scales at 139.6 pounds on the eve of her bid to become a two-weight world champion.

Gavan Casey Reporting from Manchester
By Gavan Casey Friday 1 Nov 2019, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,631 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4875306
Taylor and Linardatou square off for the final time before they meet in the ring.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Taylor and Linardatou square off for the final time before they meet in the ring.
Taylor and Linardatou square off for the final time before they meet in the ring.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

CHALLENGER KATIE TAYLOR and champion Christina Linardatou have each comfortably made weight on the eve of their fight for the Greek’s WBO World light-welterweight title, as undisputed lightweight queen Taylor bids to become the third-ever Irish fighter to become a two-division world champion.

Much of the discourse surrounding Saturday night’s headline event at the Manchester Arena had suggested Linardatou would hold the physical edge having campaigned up at 140 pounds over the course of several fights, but indeed it was Taylor who outweighed ‘Medusa’ when the pair took to the scales at the Edwardian on Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old Bray woman, who holds all the belts at 135 pounds, weighed in a career-heavy 139.6, just over a pound more than Linardatou (138.5) whose title she hopes to add to her collection when the pair square off live on Sky Sports and DAZN (9pm Saturday).

It’s more than half a stone (7lbs) north of where Taylor campaigned during her glittering amateur career, and just over a third of a stone (5lbs) north of the weight at which she has operated in her 14-fight venture into the punch-for-pay ranks to this point.

Despite being perceived as the naturally larger woman, the shorter, more thick-set Linardatou fought as light as 130 pounds as recently as July of 2018, and has campaigned for the majority of her own 12-fight pro career at Taylor’s more natural fight weight of 135.

At Thursday’s press conference, the 31-year-old Dominican-born Greek professed that she believed her bout with Taylor would transpire to be a cat-and-mouse-type affair, effectively stating her intention to bully Taylor around the ring.

That might prove somewhat more difficult now that Taylor will enter that ring as a fully fledged light-welter.

katie-taylor Katie Taylor salutes her fans in Manchester. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Taylor intends to return to lightweight for superfights with Amanda Serrano and Delfine Persoon, the latter a rematch, provided she can emerge with her hand raised on Saturday night. With that in mind, there was care taken during her career-longest training camp not to cultivate too much added muscle, which would inhibit the prospective cut back down to lightweight early next year.

She walks around only a few pounds heavier than she was on the scales in Manchester — somewhere in the region of 143 or 144 — and so this fight week has been somewhat less taxing on the body. “I don’t have to starve meself!” she laughed on Wednesday when asked about her jump in weight to face the Greek champion.

More to follow.

Gavan Casey  / Reporting from Manchester
gavan@the42.ie

