Taylor-Serrano III undercard packed out with four more women's world title fights

KATIE TAYLOR AND Amanda Serrano’s trilogy fight will headline a women’s boxing megacard that includes no fewer than four more world title fights.

Undisputed super lightweight champion Taylor and old foe Serrano will go head-to-head for a third time when they meet in Madison Square Garden, New York on 11 July.

The iconic rivals will be joined by Alycia Baumgardner who defends her undisputed super featherweight crown against the undefeated Jennifer Miranda of Spain in the co-main event.

Advertisement

Savannah Marshall will make her debut under Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions banner when she puts her IBF and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles on the line against WBO champion Shadasia Green.

And unified super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney will defend all three of her world titles, and her unbeaten pro record, when she faces WBC champion Yamileth Mercado of Mexico, rounding out a stacked main card.

The preliminary card will be headlined by Dina Thorslund’s bantamweight world title unification bid against IBF champion Shurretta “Chiccn” Metcalf, and also features Chantelle Cameron’s MVP debut when she defends her WBC interim super lightweight title against Jessica Camara; Ramla Ali against Lila Furtado; and Tamm Thibeault against Mary Casamassa in an eight-round, three-minute contest.

“This is the most ambitious and historic card MVP has ever delivered—a stacked lineup of elite women’s championship fights on the most iconic stage in combat sports, Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, MVP co-founders.

“With five world title fights — three unified and two undisputed — Friday, July 11 will not only be a defining night for MVP as the leader in women’s boxing, but a pivotal moment for the sport as a whole.”