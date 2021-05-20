Sheffield Wednesday release Irish keeper Keiren Westwood

KEIREN WESTWOOD, THE Ireland international goalkeeper, has been released by Sheffield Wednesday.

The 36-year-old joined the Owls in 2014, featuring in 198 league and cup games, and moving past the 500-mark for career appearances with the Yorkshire club earlier this season.

Relegation, however, has forced Wednesday to cut costs. Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Elias Kachunga, Tom Lees, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo, Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes join Westwood on the release list.

Better news, however, landed for Irish underage internationals, Ciaran Brennan and Alex Hunt, who received one-year extensions to their contracts.