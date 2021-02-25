Experienced Irish goalkeeper set for spell on the sidelines

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The 36-year-old missed this evening’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Brentford and confirmed on Twitter that he had suffered a rib fracture.

“I’ve been playing with a pain in my ribs for the past two weeks which I put down to being bruised,” Westwood tweeted .

“Football is a contact sport and unfortunately these things happen.”

“He’s fractured his rib unfortunately,” the Owls’ interim boss Neil Thompson added, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield.

“It’s disappointing, hopefully it’s not too bad but we’ll have to see how we go with that over the next week or two.”

Westwood had been frozen out of the first team by former boss Garry Monk, but returned to the side earlier this season under Tony Pulis.

He has continued to play regularly since Thompson took charge, before withdrawing from training on Monday.

The veteran stopper has 21 Ireland caps since his debut in 2009, but last made an international appearance in 2017, with Darren Randolph firmly established as the number one choice in recent times.

However, Westwood told The42 earlier this month that he would “never close the door on Ireland,” and Stephen Kenny may be tempted to recall the Manchester-born player to future squads, with many other goalkeeping options currently struggling to secure regular first-team football.