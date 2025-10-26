Keith Andrews pleased with Brentford's 'courage and personality' in Liverpool win

KEITH ANDREWS PRAISED Brentford’s “courage, personality and resilience” after his side’s win against Liverpool on Saturday night.

The Reds’ Premier League title defence already appears in peril after they were beaten 3-2 at Brentford thanks to goals from Dango Ouattara, Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago.

Milos Kerkez pulled one back and Mohamed Salah ended his recent goal drought, but the champions are still in the doldrums and could be seven points behind leaders Arsenal by the end of the weekend.

For Andrews and Brentford it was another hugely satisfying performance and result.

The Bees have now won three of their last four Premier League games, the Liverpool victory following on from a 2-0 triumph at West Ham on Monday and a win over Manchester United late last month. A 1-0 loss to Manchester City is the only league defeat since 20 September for 10th placed Brentford.

“Yeah, really happy, clearly,” Andrews told BeIN Sport after last night’s game. “Not going to hide that, really proud of the performance.”

He added: “Full of courage, personality, resilience, everything that you need to get a result like this tonight and stop them playing the game that they want to play.

“I think it’s a key component of what we try to do, and I thought we did that for large parts of the game. Really, really pleasing.

“I thought we showed lots and lots of quality in moments to really hurt them.”

One such moment was the Outtarra goal from a long throw-in after five minutes.

Michael Kayode’s delivery was nodded on by Kristoffer Ajer at the near post and Ouattara got ahead of Kerkez to hook the ball home.

“Yeah, a lot, a lot of practice,” Andrews said of the work that goes into set pieces at the club. “Yeah, structure around what we do consistently pretty well, I think, and then tweaks around what opposition we’re playing and what they do, whether it’s zonal or whether it’s man for man. Yeah, we’re pretty good at them.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said his side have yet to find an answer to the muscular style teams are deploying against the champions.

“Disappointing, again,” said Slot. “I was hoping for and expecting a better performance. It was far from what we are used to. Even when we have been losing, our performances were better than tonight.

“Teams seem have a certain playing style against us, which is a very good strategy to play, and we haven’t found an answer yet.

“You cannot even compete, which we don’t do at the moment – we don’t compete up there – because we simply concede too many goals.

“It definitely also has to do with if you change quite a lot during the summer, then I think it’s not a surprise that it can go a bit like this. But I didn’t expect it to go with four losses in a row, let that be clear.”

Andrews said: “We took the game to then and that was the key for me.

“The team is growing, clearly. I feel like we are getting different types of performances now. I felt we deserved it. I’m really happy with how things are going.”

- Additional reporting PA