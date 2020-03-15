This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 15 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keith Earls issues plea on behalf of his daughter for the public to 'listen to the professionals'

The Irish rugby star has urged people to play their part in restricting the spread of coronavirus.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 1:20 PM
57 minutes ago 22,349 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/5046974
Keith Earls with his daughter Ella-Maye after Ireland's win against New Zealand in November 2018.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Keith Earls with his daughter Ella-Maye after Ireland's win against New Zealand in November 2018.
Keith Earls with his daughter Ella-Maye after Ireland's win against New Zealand in November 2018.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

KEITH EARLS HAS called on people to take heed of the advice of medical professionals amid the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

Usually a seldom social media user, the Munster and Ireland rugby star took to Twitter today to voice his concerns over the manner in which some members of the public have responded to the increasing threat posed by Covid-19.

With experts advising that people dealing with pre-existing medical issues are most at risk, Earls had his daughter at the forefront of his thoughts while he appealed for vigilance.

“As a father of a child with a serious respiratory lung condition and many others like her, I urge the public to please listen to the professionals. I will do everything I can to protect her,” wrote the 32-year-old father of three from Limerick.

“Everyone has a part to play. I’m usually a private person but the actions of some people is really starting to worry me. This is an extremely worrying and scary time and we all need to take immediate action. Please.”

There are currently 129 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, with a second coronavirus-related death revealed by the Department of Health yesterday evening.  

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines after images on social media showed people going to pubs and restaurants last night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie