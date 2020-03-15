Keith Earls issues plea on behalf of his daughter for the public to 'listen to the professionals'

Keith Earls with his daughter Ella-Maye after Ireland's win against New Zealand in November 2018.

KEITH EARLS HAS called on people to take heed of the advice of medical professionals amid the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

Usually a seldom social media user, the Munster and Ireland rugby star took to Twitter today to voice his concerns over the manner in which some members of the public have responded to the increasing threat posed by Covid-19.

With experts advising that people dealing with pre-existing medical issues are most at risk, Earls had his daughter at the forefront of his thoughts while he appealed for vigilance.

“As a father of a child with a serious respiratory lung condition and many others like her, I urge the public to please listen to the professionals. I will do everything I can to protect her,” wrote the 32-year-old father of three from Limerick.

“Everyone has a part to play. I’m usually a private person but the actions of some people is really starting to worry me. This is an extremely worrying and scary time and we all need to take immediate action. Please.”

There are currently 129 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, with a second coronavirus-related death revealed by the Department of Health yesterday evening.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines after images on social media showed people going to pubs and restaurants last night.

