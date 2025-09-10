Advertisement
More Stories
Keith Higgins (file photo). James Crombie/INPHO
Freegreen and red

Keith Higgins named Mayo U20 football manager

Other former Mayo players Kevin McLoughlin and David Drake on board as selectors.
10.29pm, 10 Sep 2025

KEITH HIGGINS HAS been confirmed as the Mayo U20 football manager.

The four-time All-Star succeeds Peadar Gardiner in the role, having previously served as his selector.

The legendary Mayo dual star was ratified on a two-year term at a county board meeting this evening. 

Higgins will be joined by former Mayo players Kevin McLoughlin and David Drake, and Mark Ryan of Kilmeena, as his selectors.

“Keith Higgins was an outstanding dual player for Mayo and I would like to wish him and his backroom team well in the weeks and months ahead,” said Mayo GAA chairman Seamus Tuohy.

“Keith was one of the finest defenders of his generation and I know he will bring all that expertise, determination and commitment to his new role.”

Mayo won the Connacht U20 championship this year, but were beaten by Louth in the All-Ireland semi-final. Tyrone were crowned champions.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie