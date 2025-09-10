Keith Higgins named Mayo U20 football manager

KEITH HIGGINS HAS been confirmed as the Mayo U20 football manager.

The four-time All-Star succeeds Peadar Gardiner in the role, having previously served as his selector.

The legendary Mayo dual star was ratified on a two-year term at a county board meeting this evening.

Higgins will be joined by former Mayo players Kevin McLoughlin and David Drake, and Mark Ryan of Kilmeena, as his selectors.

📖 Read statement Here ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/pw8hpjucSz pic.twitter.com/9PxqPxkp9r — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 10, 2025

“Keith Higgins was an outstanding dual player for Mayo and I would like to wish him and his backroom team well in the weeks and months ahead,” said Mayo GAA chairman Seamus Tuohy.

“Keith was one of the finest defenders of his generation and I know he will bring all that expertise, determination and commitment to his new role.”

Mayo won the Connacht U20 championship this year, but were beaten by Louth in the All-Ireland semi-final. Tyrone were crowned champions.