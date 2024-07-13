Advertisement
Armagh's Rian O'Neill. James Crombie/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Kerry v Armagh, All-Ireland SFC semi-final

The first spot in the 2024 All-Ireland final is up for grabs today.
4.30pm, 13 Jul 2024
2.0k
2

9 mins ago 4:37PM

Down have just defeated Laois to become Tailteann Cup champions. Laois summoned a late rally after a brilliant goal from Mark Barry but they ran out of time as Down held on to avenge last year’s defeat in the final.

We’ll have the match report by Paul Keane coming up shortly.

12 mins ago 4:34PM

Kerry substitutes: 

  • 16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)
  • 17. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
  • 18. Cillian Burke (Milltown Castlemaine) 
  • 19. Mike Breen (Beaufort)
  • 20. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)
  • 21. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
  • 22. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)
  • 23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
  • 24. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)
  • 25. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
  • 26. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
  • 27. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)
  • 28. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)
12 mins ago 4:34PM

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian ÓBeaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe) 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil) 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa – capt) 12. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

13. David Clifford (Fossa) 14. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare) 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

13 mins ago 4:33PM

Armagh substitutes:

  • 16. Ethan Rafferty (Grange)
  • 17. Connaire Mackin (Shane O’Neills) 
  • 18. Jason Duffy (St Patrick’s Cullyhanna) 
  • 19. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neills) 
  • 20. Aidan Nugent (St Patrick’s Cullyhanna)
  • 21. Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen)
  • 22. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael)
  • 23. Shane McPartland (Clan na Gael)
  • 24. Ross McQuillan (St Patrick’s Cullyhanna)
  • 25. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)
  • 26. Darragh McMullan (Madden)
13 mins ago 4:33PM

Here’s how Armagh have been named to line out:

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

2. Paddy Burns (Carrickcruppen), 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee), 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann), 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Aidan Forker (Maghery – capt)

8. Niall Grimley (Madden) 9. Ben Grealey (Maghery)

10. Oisín Conaty (Tir na nÓg), 11. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers), 12. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)

13. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab) 14. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s) 15. Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann)

14 mins ago 4:32PM

It’s All-Ireland semi-final weekend in the football championship and the first spot in the final is up for grabs today as Kerry and Armagh collide in Croke Park.

Kerry are last year’s finalists while Kieran McGeeney’s side are aiming to return to the title decider for the first time since 2003 when McGeeney was a player on the team.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we edge towards the 5.30pm throw-in.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
