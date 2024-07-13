LIVE: Kerry v Armagh, All-Ireland SFC semi-final

It’s All-Ireland semi-final weekend in the football championship and the first spot in the final is up for grabs today as Kerry and Armagh collide in Croke Park.

Kerry are last year’s finalists while Kieran McGeeney’s side are aiming to return to the title decider for the first time since 2003 when McGeeney was a player on the team.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we edge towards the 5.30pm throw-in.